Features

We offer individual website monitoring and competitor tracking.

Daily automated website screenshots

Automated and reviewable screenshots to compare the change of websites over a period of time.

Web page monitor

Monitor specific website elements and get alerts when it changes.

Email notifications on website changes

Get automated reports for you and your team members and know which web sites have changed.

website_changes

Why to track web page changes?

Use our tool to get notifications about availability, prices and content changes of competitors and their products.

Increase AdWords conversions

Use custodee to get emails on websites changes. Track the availability of competitor products and start AdWords campaigns when competitor products are out of stock.

SEO tracking with screenshots

Visually see how your own and competing websites rank on google. Get automated screenshots of search results and compare them over a period of time.

Increase sales when competitors raises prices

Track competitor products and get alerts when prices change so you can make special offers and attract new customers.

Archive web page changes

Create your own visual web page archive. Export your screenshots and store them forever.

Analyse web content

Track hundreds of websites for content changes and be the first one to know about it. Use the early information to get ahead of competitors and increase sales. Make daily screenshots of websites to analyse their strategies and actions.