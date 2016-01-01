Welcome hunters! Feel free to leave a comment on producthunt. :)
Features
We offer individual website monitoring and competitor tracking.
Daily automated website screenshots
Automated and reviewable screenshots to compare the change of websites over a period of
time.
Web page monitor
Monitor specific website elements and get alerts when it changes.
Email notifications on website changes
Get automated reports for you and your team members and know which web sites have changed.
Why to track web page changes?
Use our tool to get notifications about availability, prices and content changes of competitors
and their products.
Increase AdWords conversions
Use custodee to get emails on websites changes. Track the availability of
competitor products and start AdWords campaigns when competitor products are out of
stock.
SEO tracking with screenshots
Visually see how your own and competing websites rank on google. Get
automated screenshots of search results and compare them over a period of time.
Increase sales when competitors raises prices
Track competitor products and get alerts when prices change so you can make special
offers and attract new customers.
Archive web page changes
Create your own visual web page archive. Export your screenshots and store them forever.
Analyse web content
Track hundreds of websites for content changes and be the first one to know
about it. Use the early information to get ahead of competitors and increase sales. Make
daily screenshots of websites to analyse their strategies and actions.